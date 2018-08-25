Listen to Stephen Pearcy’s New Solo Song ‘I’m a Ratt’

Stephen Pearcy released a new song, “I’m a Ratt,” from his upcoming solo album View to a Thrill , which will be released on Nov. 9.

The singer's current solo band features guitarist and frequent co-writer Erik Ferentinos, bassist Matt Thorne and drummer Scot Coogan.

In an interview about his fourth solo album, Smash , which arrived last year, the Ratt frontman said, “If I write something really heavy, it might not be the right song for a solo record. If it’s Ratt, it’s a different kind of system that we write in. … If it’s my solo stuff, I have the authority with my co-writer Erik on guitars – we can go anywhere we want. If the song is heavy or it’s a lighter song, and it’s something that Ratt wouldn’t do, we just write. We don’t think about where it’s going or who it’s for. We just write it and make it the best song possible.”

You can hear "I'm a Ratt" below.

Last month, Ratt unveiled their new lineup , which retains only Pearcy and bassist Juan Croucier from the band’s classic era, and follows several years of turmoil as the members fought with drummer Bobby Blotzer over the name.

“The group has been through a lot in recent years, some of which is not exactly flattering, and we're out to sort of change that and give it a level of class," Croucier recently said . "Look, some things with rock bands are better left unsaid, and a lot of times when dirty laundry gets aired, nobody wins that.

“People change, people's objectives and agendas change," he added. "And all Stephen and I are trying to do is keep the group moving forward in a positive way and give the Ratt fans what they love, and what we love as well.”