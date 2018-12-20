State Trooper Injured After Woman Crashes Into Cruiser

An Endicott woman was ticketed for violating New York's 'Move Over Law' after she crashed into a State Patrol Cruiser on Interstate 81 in Onondaga.

According to State Police, Trooper Andrew Broderick was assisting a disabled vehicle on the shoulder of I-81 with emergency lights activated. While assisting the vehicle, a 2018 Hyundai being driven by 40-year-old Diane Lopez-Edouard hit Trooper Broderick's patrol vehicle.

Lopez-Edouard tells State Police she saw the traffic up ahead slowing to a crawl, but was unable to stop in time. To avoid hitting the cars in front of her she swerved to her right, striking the driver's side of the State Police Cruiser.

Lopez-Edouard was transported Upstate University Hospital for two fractured arms and underwent surgery. Trooper Broderick was transported to Upstate for neck and back injuries and released.

Lopez-Edouard was ticketed for violation of the 'NYS Move Over Law.' State Police wants to remind everyone to fully move over, if they can safely do so, for police, firefighters, ambulance workers, tow-truck drivers, and other personnel as they work at crash scenes. The law also applies to construction or maintenance workers parked on the side of the road.

Since the law was first enacted in 2011, almost 107,000 people have been ticketed for failing to move over. So far in 2018, 12,775 tickets have been issued. The penalty for violating the Move Over law is a fine of up to $150, or jail time of up to 15 days, or both. It also counts for 2 points on a driver license.