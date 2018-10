State Police will be holding a news conference this afternoon to provide an update on the search for a missing St. Johnsville woman.

They'll be joined by St. Johnsville Police and the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.

21-year old Michaela MacVilla was last seen walking home from her job at Stewart's in St Johnsville on September 26th

The news conference will be held at 3:00 at Troop G Headquarters in Latham.