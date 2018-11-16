State Police Need Help Locating Missing Alexandria Bay Teen

State Police are asking for the public's assistance in bringing home a missing Alexandria Bay teen. They believe she has run away from home.

Police say 16-year-old Hayley Neuroth has been missing since October 25th, 2018.

She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe she's in the area of the City of Watertown with an adult white male named Gavin Collins.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you're asked to contact State Police in Alexandria Bay (315) 482-5011 or Troop D Headquarters (315) 366-6000.