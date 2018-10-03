State Police Find the Body of Missing St Johnsville Woman

New York State Police have found the body of Michaela MacVilla , the St Johnsville woman who went missing more than a week ago.

A property owner who was searching his property off of Kringsbush Road in Oppenheim found Macvilla police confirmed during a press conference . Her body was near power lines in heavy brush. "Our investigation has already transitioned from a missing person to a criminal investigation. It is our goal and our mission to arrest, prosecute and convict the person or persons responsible for Michaela's death."

No other details are being released on Michaela's death as police continue to investigate. If you know any information you're asked to call state police 518-568-2141.

The family is "beyond devastated" but thanks law enforcement "who worked tirelessly and around the clock to find my baby," writes Michaela's mother Samantha Jump on Facebook . "I don’t know as a mother how I’ll move on from this. Please light a candle and say a prayer for our angel who was taken much too soon and now watches over us."

Funeral arrangements will be announced soon for anyone wishing to say goodbye. This is the second child the Jump family has had to bury. August 31st, Kimberly Jump passed away unexpectedly at the age of 24.

Michaela went missing Tuesday, September 25th walking home from work. The St Johnsville community lined the streets with candles, hoping to light her way home.