State Police Continue Crackdown On Impaired Drivers

State Police will be increasing patrols to crack down on impaired drivers through the end of the year.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the enforcement detail is part of the national "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign.

Drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints, along with more troopers on the road.

"As we approach the New Year, State Police will be out in full force to crack down on impaired drivers and keep our roadways safe," Governor Cuomo said. "We urge all drivers to use extreme caution on the roads and make responsible choices to avoid senseless tragedies."

Troopers will also be watching for distracted drivers, vehicle occupants who are not properly buckled up and drivers violating the state's "Move Over Law."

The campaign runs through Tuesday, January 1st.