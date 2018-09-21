State DOT Issues Travel Advisory For Clinton

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists to expect heavy traffic volume and travel delays in the Village of Clinton due to the Kraft Hockeyville game and festivities.

Festivities will begin on Saturday and run through Tuesday.

During the events, traffic volume along Routes 12B, 5B and 233 is expected to be higher than normal.

The DOT is urging motorists to be patient and use caution while traveling through the area.

The Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets will face off on Tuesday night at 7:00 at the Clinton Arena in an NHL pre-season game.