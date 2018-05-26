Ever since Disney acquired Lucasfilm, we’ve all been wondering: when will the Disney parks get the full Star Wars treatment? Well, as of yesterday we finally have a date for both of America’s parks, which will official unveil Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in 2019.

A brief video shows us that the Galaxy’s Edge park in Disneyland will open its blast doors summer of next year, with Disney World following close behind in late fall. Lucasfilm doesn’t have a Star Wars movie planned for next summer, so it could be that Disneyland’s opening of this park will correspond with known Star Wars holiday May the 4th. East Coasters, we’ll just have to wait a few more months.

The attractions in the parks will include canon planet Battu, as well as a Millennium Falcon you can hop aboard and a cantina where you can get some refreshments. Hopefully they’ll be better than the gray milk and fish sticks we see Luke eating in the original Star Wars, which is the only food I personally can remember ever seeing onscreen in a Star Wars movie. Besides ONE QUARTER PORTION, that is. Delish.

If you’re into planning trips a year in advance (which, honestly, you should probably do if you want to get to either of these parks on opening weekend) those dates again are summer 2019 for Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and late fall 2019 for Disney World in Orlando. Or you can just listen to a thousand hours of “Cantina Band” while you wait.