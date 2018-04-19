Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 just doubled its pointy-ear budget. Following the arrival of the U.S.S. Enterprise and its early Captain, a fan-favorite director has confirmed Spock will be making an appearance in the show’s second season.

Season 1 of the new Star Trek drama understandably kept its distance from more familiar characters, even as Sonequa Martin-Green ’s Michael Burnham was revealed as an adopted sister to Spock. It remains to be seen if our favorite Vulcan will appear on the present-day Enterprise , but returning director and franchise star Jonathan Frakes has nonetheless confirmed a younger Spock will appear in flashback. The loose-lipped Frakes is reported to have said as much at El Paso Comic-Con:

Keep in mind that we don’t technically know who’s aboard the Enterprise that hailed Discovery in the closing moments of “Will You Take My Hand,” and Anson Mount’s role as Christopher Pike is no guarantee we’ll see Spock by his side. It may be that Discovery Season 2 keeps Spock in flashback, so as to avoid any comparisons with the late Leonard Nimoy or even Zachary Quinto . Either way, Season 2 is not expected to keep the Enterprise and her crew in focus long enough to overshadow the Discovery cast, and our best hint suggested Section 31 was to play a major role .

Production is expected to begin imminently, so we may have Star Trek: Discovery ’s new Spock before the week is out.