Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly are two actors I could happily watch do nothing but sit across a table from each other and share a meal. (Oh wait, I’ve already done that three times with Coogan.) But put them in a movie as one of the most iconic comedy double acts of all time, and you’ve got gold.

In Stan & Ollie , Coogan and Reilly play comedy stars Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy, respectively. The duo made over 100 films together, but the new film from director Jon S. Baird ( Filth ) follows the pair in their later years when they went on one final tour across Europe. Here’s the full synopsis:

The true story of Hollywood’s greatest comedy double act, Laurel and Hardy, is brought to the big screen for the first time. Starring Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly as the legendary movie icons, Stan & Ollie is the heart-warming story of what would become the pair’s triumphant farewell tour. With their golden era long behind them, the pair embark on a variety hall tour of Britain and Ireland. Despite the pressures of a hectic schedule, and with the support of their wives Lucille (Shirley Henderson) and Ida (Nina Arianda) – a formidable double act in their own right - the pair’s love of performing, as well as for each other, endures as they secure their place in the hearts of their adoring public.

Just like the first production photo proved, Coogan and Reilly look a heck of a lot like the duo – the latter getting some help with facial prosthetics. The film, written by Philomena co-writer Jeff Pope, also stars Danny Houston as film producer Hal Roach. The film will close the BFI Film Festival next month followed by a U.K. release, but no word yet on when Stan & Ollie will arrive in U.S. theaters.