Bruce Springsteen Announces ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ Album

Bruce Springsteen will release an album from his award-winning Springsteen on Broadway show on Dec. 14.

The two-disc set coincides with the end of the show's 236-performance run and the Netflix premiere of the special, both of which take place that same weekend.

Springsteen is previewing the record, which is available for pre-order now , with "Land of Hope and Dreams," the second-to-last song in the show's running order. He premiered the song during his 1999-2000 reunion tour with the E Street Band, and has since released an in-concert version of it on 2001's Live in New York City and a studio take on 2014's High Hopes .

The Netflix special is comprised of two performances recorded for private audiences back in July. Thom Zimny, who has worked on many Springsteen video projects over the years, directed the special and also serves as one of its producers. "The purpose of the film is to bring this incredibly intimate show to Bruce’s entire audience intact and complete," manager Jon Landau said in a press release.

You can listen to "Land of Hope and Dreams" from the Broadway special below.

Based on his 2016 memoir Born to Run , Springsteen on Broadway opened at the 975-seat Walter Kerr theater on Oct. 12, 2017. It consists of Springsteen telling the story of his life through his words and 15 songs, accompanied by his guitar and piano. His wife, Patti Scialfa, sings with him on two songs.

The show's run has been extended three times to accommodate demand for tickets, with every performance selling out. Earlier this year, Springsteen won a special Tony Award for the show that was presented to him during the telecast by Billy Joel .

You can see the track listing for the album below.

Sony

Bruce Springsteen, Springsteen on Broadway' Track Listing

Disc 1

1. Growin’ Up (Introduction)

2. Growin’ Up

3. My Hometown (Introduction)

4. My Hometown

5. My Father’s House (Introduction)

6. My Father’s House

7. The Wish (Introduction)

8. The Wish

9. Thunder Road (Introduction)

10. Thunder Road

11. The Promised Land (Introduction)

12. The Promised Land

Disc 2

1. Born In the U.S.A. (Introduction)

2. Born In the U.S.A.

3. Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out (Introduction)

4. Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out

5. Tougher Than the Rest (Introduction)

6. Tougher Than the Rest

7. Brilliant Disguise (Introduction)

8. Brilliant Disguise

9. Long Time Comin’ (Introduction)

10. Long Time Comin’

11. The Ghost of Tom Joad (Introduction)

12. The Ghost of Tom Joad

13. The Rising

14. Dancing In the Dark (Introduction)

15. Dancing In the Dark

16. Land of Hope and Dreams

17. Born To Run (Introduction)

18. Born To Run