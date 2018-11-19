Spinal Tap to Reunite Next Year at the Tribeca Film Festival

Believe it or not, next year marks 35 years since Spinal Tap first graced film screens with their misbegotten travels across America and their amplifiers that inexplicably go to 11. To celebrate that incredibly momentous anniversary, the group — David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest), and Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer), along with director Marty Di Bergi (Rob Reiner) — will all reunite for a special screening and performance at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival in Manhattan. The details from the official press release:

This Is Spinal Tap stars and creators Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, Harry Shearer, and Rob Reiner, who also directed, will turn it up to eleven again with a one-night-only anniversary celebration 35 years in the making. Released in 1984, the mockumentary follows the fictional heavy metal rock band Spinal Tap on tour. After the screening, the four will pay tribute to the band with a special musical performance and a conversation to follow.

The 2019 Tribeca Film Festival runs from April 24 to May 5 in New York City. It will also include a 25th anniversary screening of —sit down, because you’re about to feel super old — Reality Bites , with director Ben Stiller and the entire cast in attendance. You can get more ticket info here . And please remember to smell all the gloves. That’s what they’re there for.