‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer: Spidey Goes International

New suit, new villain, new setting, new mentor. Same friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

There’s zero explanation how he’s still alive and swinging after the events of Avengers: Infinity War , but the first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home is here. In it, Tom Holland ’s Peter Parker heads to Europe for a class trip. And while he doesn’t want to play hero, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) shows up to recruit him on a secret mission.

Watch the trailer above. Here’s the official synopsis:

Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!

You also get a good look at Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio who seems to be a hero in the film buuuuuuuuuut (spoiler spoiler spoiler) he is not. At least his comic book counterpart isn’t. Mysterio is a former Hollywood special effects expert who uses that technology to commit crimes. Methinks he’s doing the same to make himself look like a good guy here. We’ll see.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens in theaters on July 5.