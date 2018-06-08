Speed Week In Effect With Unmarked Cars On Patrol

NY Police are targeting speeding drivers all week with marked and unmarked cruisers looking to issue as many speeding tickets as possible.

NYS Police is placing an emphasis on traffic safety with 'Speed Week' which is in effect through Wednesday, June 13, 2018. According to the press release If you speed or are an aggressive driver odds are you'll get a ticket.

During “Speed Week,” Troopers will be using both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles as part of the operation. The CITE vehicles allow Troopers to easily identify motorists who are violating laws while driving.

Speeding by all vehicle types, as well as other traffic violations, will be heavily enforced throughout the week in addition to normal year-round enforcement. Troopers will also be watching for other traffic violations, including distracted or impaired drivers, vehicle occupants who are not properly buckled up, and drivers that are violating New York’s Move Over law.

More than 42,000 people die as the result of traffic crashes each year on our highways, and hundreds of thousands are seriously injured. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for people ages 3 to 33.

During the August 2017 Speed Week campaign, State Police issued more than 19,000 traffic tickets including more than 7,900 for speeding and over 580 for distracted driving.

The fines for speeding on 55 mph highway or posted 65 mph zones are as follows:

10 mph or less over the limit - min $45/max $150

11- 30 mph over the limit - min $90/max $300

31 mph or more over the limit - min $180/max $600

Second Conviction

10 mph or less over the limit - min $45/max $300

11 - 30 over the limit - min $90 /max $450

31 or more over the limit - min $180/max $750

Third Conviction

10 mph or less over the limit - min $45/max $525

11 - 30 over the limit - min $90 /max $675

31 or more over the limit - min $180/max $975

Court Surcharges are as follows:

Town or village courts - $93

Other Courts (city traffic courts, etc.) - $88

Violation Point Structure: