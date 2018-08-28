Spectrum Cable customers are warning you to check your bank account after paying your Spectrum bill as many have been double billed due to a 'computer glitch.'

Some customers who paid their Spectrum bill on August 19th and the 20th, 2018 have allegedly discovered unauthorized debits, basically being double billed via Spectrum.

Michelle La Voie tells Rochester First that after paying her $161.00 bill, she found a second debit for $161 pending, which she did not authorize. After contacting her bank, she was told they couldn't do anything about the second charge, and that she would have to get contact Spectrum to remove the charge.

La Voie told Rochester First

"They informed me that it was a known issue, that payments that had been made on the 19th and the 20th [of August] there was a computer glitch, and there were people being double-charged...I asked- are you planning to tell customers this so that they can make sure that they are not overdrawn, or having payments declined? They said no, we don't have any plans to notify customers." [ Rochester First ]

Rochester First reports news media in other cities, including Rochester, are also reporting they have received complaints about Spectrum double-billing.

With so many people in NYS living paycheck to paycheck, how can this be ok? Depending on where you bank, something pending in your account can tie up money a week or more and create all sorts of headaches and embarrassment.

If this has happened to you please let us know in the comments below.

