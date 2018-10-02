Special ‘Whose Line is It Anyway?’ Coming to Central New York

Get ready for some huge laughs heading to Central New York . Two of the stars from the popular "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" show are bringing their improv show to town.

If you've been a fan of the TV series, hosted by Drew Carey and starring a cast of nimble and quick comedians, like Wayne Brady, Ryan Stiles, Colin Mochrie, Brad Sherwood and others, this could be just the ticket for a fun night out.

Mochrie and Sherwood's version of the show, the "Scared Scriptless Tour," lands at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater in Syracuse on Sunday, April 7, 2019. The all-ages, family-friendly improvisational comedy show will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster, by phone at 1-800-745-3000, or at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter, located on 760 S. State Street. Prices start at $27.75, plus Ticketmaster fees.

