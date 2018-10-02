Special ‘Whose Line is It Anyway?’ Coming to Central New York
Get ready for some huge laughs heading to Central New York. Two of the stars from the popular "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" show are bringing their improv show to town.
If you've been a fan of the TV series, hosted by Drew Carey and starring a cast of nimble and quick comedians, like Wayne Brady, Ryan Stiles, Colin Mochrie, Brad Sherwood and others, this could be just the ticket for a fun night out.
Mochrie and Sherwood's version of the show, the "Scared Scriptless Tour," lands at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater in Syracuse on Sunday, April 7, 2019. The all-ages, family-friendly improvisational comedy show will begin at 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster, by phone at 1-800-745-3000, or at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter, located on 760 S. State Street. Prices start at $27.75, plus Ticketmaster fees.
