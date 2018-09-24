Grab your umbrella; you're going to need it for the next few days as rain moves into the area tonight.

A soaking rain arrives tonight then ends Tuesday. On Wednesday, a strong cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms. The National Weather Service ( NWS ) is concerned about the potential for flash flooding Tuesday and Wednesday. Isolated flash flooding is possible especially in areas that had flooding recently. At this time river flooding is not expected.

National Weather Service

Wet weather is expected Tuesday through Wednesday. Locally heavy rainfall is possible which could cause isolated flash flooding especially across the southern tier and northeast Pennsylvania where soil conditions are already wet. Also, on Wednesday, thunderstorms along a cold front may contain gusty winds. Monitor the forecast for

updates. According to the NWS :

Tuesday...Steady rain moderate at times will continue through the morning hours then become more showery during the afternoon...Fairly strong southeast low level flow will bring enhanced rainfall totals to the upslope areas of the Poconos, southern Catskills and tug hill plateau. By afternoon... a slight chance for thunder...Very wet period, in which there are concerns for locally heavy rainfall Tuesday night and Wednesday. Thunderstorms with a strong cold front Wednesday afternoon could have gusty winds...With the recent flash flooding this wet period with multiple batches of showers could lead to more flash flooding. While it cannot be totally ruled out Tuesday, the more likely time for flooding issues would be Wednesday with heavier showers and some thunder ahead of the cold front. Rainfall Tuesday will serve toprime conditions via soaking the ground, which could then set up the problems for Wednesday as new rain arrives. Trouble areas continue to be the very wet Twin Tiers. Again upslope areas could get more such as the Tug and Catskills. Most of the rain will end in the afternoon with lingering showers lasting into the evening. High temperatures in the 70s.

Extended Forecast From NWS

Today Sunny, with a high near 66. Southeast wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight Rain likely, mainly after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 53. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Rain before 2pm then showers likely after 2pm. High near 64. Southeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night Showers likely, mainly after 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 75. South wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.