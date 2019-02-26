Snowmobile Safety App Launches In Memory of NY Snowmobiler

A new app built in memory of an Upstate NY snowmobiler who lost his life in an accident in now live.

The app, called "Send It HDR III", was built in memory of Henry D. Ross III, from Mayfield - who died in a snowmobile accident in 2016.

According to the app, "Henry loved the Adirondacks and was tragically killed in a snowmobile accident on the Sacandaga Lake. In Henry's honor and with the goal of helping others enjoy the Adirondacks safely, we developed the Henry Ross Memorial Fund Safety Map."

Credit: Screen Grab App Store

The app gathers users submissions to create a map that points out obstacles on snowmobile trails, including thin ice and debris. The app will then send an alert to the user when they are approaching a hazard.

The app is available for Android and iPhone users.

[H/T ABC news10.com]