A Snow Emergency has been declared in the City of Utica.

It will go into effect at 11:00 tonight (Wednesday) and will remain in effect until further notice.

All vehicles must be off the streets by 11:00 pm to allow for safe passage of snow removal and emergency service's vehicles.

The Snow Emergency applies to all city streets.

Vehicles left on the street after 11:00 are subject to ticketing and towing.