Snow Drag Racing Returns To Ilion Snowdrifters

Get your sled tuned up and head to the Ilion Snowdrifters Snowmobile Club for a day of drag racing food and music!

The racing happens for both amateur and pro classes on February 2, at the Snowdrifters clubhouse, 1440 Cedarville Road with race registration from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Test runs from 12:00 to 12:30 p.m. and then a driver's meeting at 12:45

Racing begins at 1 p.m.!

There will be BBQ cooking all day and you can stay after the races for more food, music and a bonfire.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for kids 10-12.

Get more information at IlionSnowdrifters.com .