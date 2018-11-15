Snow Day? Winter Storm Warning Issued Includes Friday Morning

Are Central New York kids headed for their first snow day? The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning that suggests...maybe.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for all of Central New York, beginning tonight (Thursday) at 5pm and lasting until Friday at 10am.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga,

Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango and Otsego

Counties. This includes the cities of Utica , Rome , Syracuse , and Oneida.

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9

inches expected.

* WHEN...Snow develops late this afternoon into evening, and

persists overnight before diminishing Friday morning.

It all comes down to timing - if the snow is enough to make getting the kids on the bus safely an issue - expect to see delays or even school closures.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

Keep Up-To-Date

Take us everywhere you go with our new Lite 98.7 App . The new app lets you call, message or tweet at us anytime or send us photos and videos. The app also gives you the ability to receive notifications about breaking news, weather alerts, traffic advisories and school closings happening in and around Central New York.

Winter Weather Preparation: