Snow and ice may make the drive home less than nice. A Winter Weather Advisory has a couple of inches of snow midday turning into ice and sleet in the evening.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY...

IN CENTRAL NEW YORK FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY

IN THE MOHAWK VALLEY FROM 7 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY

* WHAT ...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch expected.

* WHERE ... The Following Counties : Madison-Oneida-Chenango-Otsego-Broome-Delaware-Northern Herkimer-Hamilton-Southern Herkimer-Southern Fulton-Montgomery-Northern Saratoga-Northern Warren-Northern Washington-Western Schenectady-Eastern Schenectady-Southern Saratoga-Western Albany-

Eastern Albany-Western Rensselaer-Eastern Rensselaer-

* WHEN .... Snow moves in from midday onward. Snow will change to sleet and freezing rain Wednesday evening then continue into the overnight before changing to rain late.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

Winter Weather Preparation:

Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

Power Outages

Get up to information on power outages throughout Central New York; where it’s out and when it’ll be restored with National Grid’s Power Outage Map .

National Grid also offers text alerts on the latest efforts to restore power.

To receive free text message alerts and updates, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743). E-mail alerts are available to customers who create an online profile on the company’s website. All alert services can be started and stopped at the customer’s request.

You can even report power outages or get the latest information at National Grid’s website .

Power Outage Preparation:

