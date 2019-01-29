The Great New York State Fair's Winter Fair is coming up in February, and here's what you can expect to find on the midway.

The Winter Fair will be held February 8 - 10 at the New York state Fairgrounds, but what's a fair without rides? The Great New York State Fair's first Winter Fair will have at least 10 rides that will all be indoors, inside the Exposition Center.

Rides will cost $3 each, with an All-Access Pass available for $15. All sales at the event are cash only.

Here's the rides:

A Ferris Wheel

The Swinger

The Scrambler

The Zero Gravity

The Fun Slide

The Merry-Go-Round

The Scooper Jet

The Tubs of Fun

The Flying Elephants

The Car Combo

None of the rides will admit children under 30" tall.

Along with the Midway, the Winter Fair will also have 17 free acts performing on the main stage, along with nearly 100 food, craft and merchandise vendors.

Winter Fair hours:

3 p.m. - 11 p.m. on Friday, Feb 8

10 a.m. - 11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb 9

Noon - 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb 10

Pre-sale admission is $4 for adults and $2 for seniors age 60 and above and for teens ages 13-17. Children 12 and under are free. At the gate, tickets will be $6 for adults, $4 for seniors and teens and only cash will be accepted. There is no free re-entry.

Get your tickets to Winter Fair at TheGreatNewYorkStateFair.gov .