Smashing Pumpkins to Release Two EPs

Billy Corgan has confirmed that the reunited Smashing Pumpkins are planning to release eight new songs as two four-track EPs in the coming months, and that the first song will probably arrive in May.

The band verified their speculated return to action last month, with longtime collaborator Jeff Schroeder apparently standing in for original bassist D’arcy Wretsky. Her absence from the lineup triggered an angry exchange of public statements between her and Corgan.

“So almost all the musical side is done with 2 days to go, leaving background vocals and last minute touches/flourishes/drang,” the band leader said via Instagram. “For those who missed it, the 8 songs are as titled: Solara, Marchin' On, Travels, Seek and You Shall Destroy, With Sympathy, Knights of Malta, Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts), and Alienation. The intended plan being to release the songs over two, four song E.P.'s, with a first song most likely due out in May.”

In a follow-up post he added: “James [Iha], Jimmy [Chamberlin], and Jeff have put in a spectacular effort and we hope you will be pleased when you hear the results. So, to that, only background vocals on 4 songs are left. One of which will be tackled by a kind of mini-choir. That's today's last act. Details on the release of this music coming very soon. Thankfully due to digital technologies we can get these songs to you quickly. As it should be.”

He described himself as “very pleased with this music” and said that the process of creating the tracks had reminded him “why we work well together as a team." “It starts with a song, of course, but ends with an understanding. Which makes me laugh to myself. And grateful," he wrote.

The band recently announced that their Shiny and Oh So Bright reunion tour would commence in July and run until September. Corgan separately said that he would temporarily closing his Madame ZuZu’s Tea Shop and Art Studio , based in Highland Park, Ill., on March 18, as a result of “various reasons that involve tenancy,” and that he's seeking a new location.