Listen to Smashing Pumpkins’ Comeback Single ‘Solara’

The Smashing Pumpkins have released “Solara,” the first song by the classic lineup’s partial reunion and the first to feature Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin since 2000.

“Solara” is one of the eight titles Corgan revealed earlier this year that resulted in studio sessions with producer Rick Rubin and longtime collaborator Jeff Schroeder in place of original bassist D’Arcy Wretsky.

Other titles include "Alienation," "Travels," "Silvery Sometimes," "With Sympathy," "Marchin' On," "Knights of Malta" and “Seek and You Shall Destroy." The band said it was hoping to release the material on two EPs.

“I would say this is the happiest time of the band,” Corgan told The New York TImes recently. “It’s a bit akin to trying to rekindle a romance almost two decades later. The love is there, but, you know, is the language? Is the magic there?” It seemed to be, after the music “just poured out” and, he said, “pick[ed] up where this unit left off.”

Corgan noted that he had become unnecessarily outspoken as the band fractured in the ‘90s, which had left him appearing to be a “class-A heel.” “To my discredit, I didn’t realize that that formula only works if you’re winning commercially,” he admitted. Once that was no longer the case, “you’re just a jerk with a bad message.”