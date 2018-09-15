The Smashing Pumpkins confirmed that the eight previously announced tracks recorded by the partial reunion lineup will be released together in an album called Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. on Nov. 16. The band also released a new song, “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts).”

Classic-era members Billy Corgan , James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin are joined by Jeff Schroeder in the current lineup, which does not feature original bassist D’Arcy Wretsky after she and Corgan couldn't agree on terms for her return to the group.

You can listen to “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)” below.

The songs were recorded with producer Rick Rubin earlier this year, and marked the first time Corgan, Iha and Chamberlin had worked together since 2000. The band had originally announced that the material would be launched across two EPs. You can see the album's track listing below.

“I would say this is the happiest time of the band,” Corgan said earlier this year. “It’s a bit akin to trying to rekindle a romance almost two decades later. The love is there, but, you know, is the language? Is the magic there?” He added that new music “just poured out” and result was material that “picks up where this unit left off.”

The Smashing Pumpkins recently completed their 30th anniversary tour . Their upcoming schedule includes appearances in the U.K. and Italy, with another anniversary celebration at the Aragon Ballroom in their hometown of Chicago on Nov. 30.

Smashing Pumpkins, ‘Shiny and Oh So Bright Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun.’ Track Listing

1. “Knights of Malta”

2. “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)”

3. “Travels”

4. “Solara”

5. “Alienation”

6. “Marchin' On”

7. “With Sympathy”

8. “Seek And You Shall Destroy”