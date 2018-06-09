Smashing Pumpkins Debut New Song ‘Solara’

There's been a lot of buzz about the Smashing Pumpkins this year as Billy Corgan reunited the band's classic lineup, save for bassist D'Arcy Wretzky. After promising new music was on the horizon, the group has debuted a new song, "Solara."

The track was recorded with producer Rick Rubin in Malibu, Calif. at Shangri Las studios and is the first recording in 18 years to feature founding members Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin together. Guitarist Jeff Schroeder is also on the song. "Solara" seesaws in energy, transition from the verse's nervous crawl and chugging, palm-muted guitars to an eruptive chorus with cascading splashes of roaring rhythms.

In March, Corgan, who has been working on new solo material, shared that the Pumpkins intend to release two four-track EPs. The songs slated for inclusion, in addition to "Solara," are "Marchin' On," "Travels," "Seek and You Shall Destroy," "With Sympathy," "Knights of Malta," "Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)" and "Alienation."

The Smashing Pumpkins will launch the "Bright and Oh So Shiny" tour on July 12 and the North American trek will come to and end nearly two months later. See the full list of stops here. Corgan also shared a proposed list of songs that may potentially enter the set back in late February.

Meanwhile, Iha has temporarily stepped down from his duties in A Perfect Circle to focus on the Smashing Pumpkins tour. Failure's Greg Edwards was tapped as the stand-in in APC as they continue to support their latest record, Eat the Elephant.