Smashing Pumpkins to ‘Start Unloading the Archives’

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan said he’s so energized by the opportunities of strong vinyl sales alongside digital markets that the band was ready to unleash hundreds of previously unheard songs.

They also just confirmed the release of Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. , their first album since the reunion of Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin.

“I’m really excited by the re-rise of the vinyl record shop and the fact that there is there is this beautiful balance now between vinyl releases and streaming services,” Corgan told Beats 1 in a new interview. “We’re going to just start unloading the archives – and we have archives for decades.”

You can watch the interview below.

Asked about the extent of the archive, Corgan replied, “You can’t even imagine,” while Chamberlin added that there were “hundreds of songs” all in a finished state.

“It’s insane how much work there is," Corgan said. "We could literally never record another song and have a release every two months for the next 20 years. Easy. There’s alternate versions, there’s live versions, there’s acoustic versions. So we’re going to actually kill people with content.”

Speaking before the new album was announced, Corgan described the new incarnation of Smashing Pumpkins as “the happiest time of the band,” adding that new music had “just poured out” and the new material “picks up where this unit left off.”