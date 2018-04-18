Slash Books First Post-Guns N’ Roses Reunion Solo Dates

It still remains to be seen whether Guns N' Roses ' incredibly successful Not in This Lifetime tour will lead to new music from the partially reunited classic lineup. In the meantime, however, guitarist Slash is already scouting the horizon for his next round of solo activity.

As GNR fans are aware, it will take a little while before Slash is ready to head out on his own again. The band has booked for a summer European tour that picks up June 3 in Berlin and is scheduled to run through at least July 21 — and given the unflagging demand for tickets, there would seem to be every chance that another leg remains a future possibility. But Slash will be unavailable on at least a couple of weekends — he's booked a pair of solo festival dates for later this year.

The first show is set for Kaaboo, held at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds north of San Diego over the weekend of Sept. 14-16. Insisting it isn't a festival, organizers promise "an adult escape, uniquely curated to appeal to all five of your senses, with world-class music, hilarious comedy, incredible cuisine, craft libations, inspiring contemporary art and personal indulgences." Slash, appearing with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, will be part of a roster that also includes Robert Plant , Foo Fighters , Billy Idol , Stone Temple Pilots and many others .

A month later, Slash — with Kennedy and the Conspirators once again in tow — will deliver a set at the Monster Energy Aftershock festival, scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 13-14 at Discovery Park in Sacramento. Unlike the more eclectic Kaaboo, the Aftershock lineup is focused on the harder side of the musical spectrum; in addition to Slash, attendees can expect to see System of a Down , Deftones and Alice in Chains , along with a long list of others .

While GNR fans wait for word on the band's next move, Slash is also keeping busy in the studio: As previously reported , he's at work on his next solo release, which is expected to arrive in the fall of 2018.