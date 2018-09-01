Slash Says He Doesn’t Need Guns N’ Roses Tracks on Solo Band Tour

Slash says that his solo band, Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, won't be playing Guns N’ Roses songs at their shows in support of upcoming album Living the Dream , which is released on Sept. 21. They commence a U.S. tour on Sept. 13.

“When we first started out in 2010, I just had the [first] solo album with all the different singers on it,” he told Q104.3 in a new interview. “So at that point, we did songs off of that record and a lot of Guns N’ Roses stuff which I hadn't played in years, and then some Velvet Revolver and some [Slash’s] Snakepit. We did that, and then we recorded Apocalyptic Love , so we had a little bit more original material, but we kept doing the Guns stuff and Velvet Revolver and so on.”

You can watch the full interview below:

He continued: “ World On Fire , at that point, we had a pretty good catalog of our own stuff, but I was still digging playing 'Welcome To The Jungle' and whatnot. Then I hook up with Guns N’ Roses , so now, I've played all those songs for the last two years. So I'm sort of like, ‘Okay, we don't have to do any more Guns N’ Roses songs.' We have enough to do.”

On the subject of trying to rekindle the chemistry with Kennedy and the Conspirators after time away, he said: “The chemistry's there automatically. … It's a very sort of unseen, organic thing that happens. When you start playing together, you know how to play off of each other. You sort of predict what the other guy's going to do. I don't know how it works, but it just does.” He described his colleagues as “a great little rock n' roll unit.”

Asked about the future of Guns N’ Roses, who have nine dates scheduled for November, Slash replied: “That's it for the Not In This Lifetime tour… I'm going go back out with the Conspirators, and we're going to do a whole world run over the next year. We'll see what happens with Guns, the next cycle.”