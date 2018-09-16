Slash and his musical compadres Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators found themselves on the Jimmy Kimmel Live outdoor stage Wednesday evening (Sept. 12). As with many of the Kimmel outdoor stage shows, the band played a mini-set for fans in attendance, but only one song made the broadcast and a second was posted on Kimmel's socials.

"Driving Rain" got the plug for the national viewing audience, with Kimmel introducing the bluesy barnburner from the Living the Dream album to the crowd. Watch the performance above.

The band played five songs in all, with "Mind Your Manners" getting posted to the Jimmy Kimmel Live YouTube site. In addition, Slash, Kennedy and the Conspirators reportedly rocked "The Call of the Wild" and past favorites "World on Fire" and "Anastasia" during their outdoor mini-set.

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators are hitting the road for dates in support of the disc. The new album, Living the Dream , will arrive Sept. 21 and is currently available to pre-order at this location .

