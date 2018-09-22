Watch Slash’s New Video for ‘My Antidote’

Slash has released a static video for “My Antidote,” the latest track from his upcoming album Living the Dream , which once again features Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators.

The song follows “Mind Your Manners” and “Driving Rain” from the past several weeks.

“It's a natural progression from World on Fire , for sure,” Slash recently said of the new LP, which arrives on Sept. 21. “I think it has a little more diversity — some of the ideas are not really what I would consider to be predictable. The record is also a bit more structured, with songs that are shorter and more to the point than last time.”

You can watch the “My Antidote" video below.

Work on the album was suspended when the guitarist hit the road with Guns N’ Roses on their Not in This Lifetime world tour, but he always intended to finish it. “The album title is actually meant to be a sarcastic statement about the world we're living in at the moment," Slash explained.

“If you do take it in the literal sense, then, yeah, making records and touring and getting up onstage every day and playing music with these guys, that is the essence of living the dream. And that's why I was always dead-set on getting back together with this band and continuing to do this. And I always knew it would happen. Because the Conspirators' story is not over yet.”

The band kicked off their tour in support of Living the Dream last week, with a set list that included just one GNR song and one Velvet Revolver song. Ahead of the show, Slash had noted they had “enough to do” with their own music. In a separate interview, he said he was starting to enjoy stadium shows in a way he never had before, but that he was "looking forward to going in and doing these little theaters with the Conspirators because it’s just going to be fucking fun. It’s very raw and everybody’s on a small stage – it’s just primal.”