Listen to Slash’s New Single, ‘Driving Rain’

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators have released the first single from their upcoming album, Living the Dream .

The LP is due Sept. 21, and you can listen to "Driving Rain" below.

The guitarist recently said he began writing songs for the new record during the band's tour in support of 2014's World on Fire . He came up with ideas and then presented them to the group during soundchecks, at which point they would fleshed them out. In January 2018, during a break from the Guns N' Roses tour, Slash reconvened with Kennedy and the Conspirators in a Los Angeles rehearsal space, where they wound up writing new songs and polishing the old ones.

Living the Dream was completed by the time Slash was ready to return to Guns N' Roses.

The guitarist first revealed plans for the album back in March, when he issued a press release along with a picture of himself along with Michael “Elvis” Baskette in the studio. “I'm excited about the new stuff we put together for this next record; it's got some cool songs and it's got a great live feel.” Slash said . "I've been working with Myles, [drummer] Brent [Fitz] and [bassist] Todd [Kerns] for about eight years now. It's been an amazing ride so far; as a band we continue to get better which is great. With the addition of [guitarist] Frank [Sidoris] since the World on Fire tour, I feel we have hit a great, creative stride which I definitely think shows on this next record.”

Slash just completed a string of European shows with Guns N' Roses, the last scheduled dates on the two-year Not in This Lifetime tour. He's planning to take a few months off before embarking on a trek with Kennedy and the Conspirators that begins Sept. 13 at the Whiskey a Go Go in Los Angeles.

They'll be on the road playing clubs and festivals across North America for a month before wrapping up at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento on Oct. 14. He recently said Guns N' Roses will be back out on the road in November and December, which will be followed by European, South American and Australian solo band dates.

In addition to the material on Living the Dream , Slash recently co-wrote " Vanishing Point ," the theme for the MX vs ATV All Out video game. He collaborated with Nicholas O'Toole, who scored the Slash-produced horror film Nothing Left to Fear .