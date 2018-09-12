Slash Kicks Off ‘Living the Dream’ Tour: Videos and Set List

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators premiered five songs from their upcoming album Living the Dream during their tour preview show at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood last night.

Along with the singles “Driving Rain” and “Mind Your Manners,” they delivered “The Call Of The Wild,” ”Serve You Right" and "My Antidote.”

The band focused mainly on material from their previous releases for the rest of the set, with just one Guns N’ Roses track, “Rocket Queen,” making an appearance, along with a single Velvet Revolver song, “Sucker Train Blues,” added to the encore.

You can watch the band in action below, and see the set list at the bottom.

Previewing the Living the Dream tour, Slash predicted they’d concentrate on their catalog. “ World on Fire , at that point, we had a pretty good catalog of our own stuff, but I was still digging playing 'Welcome to the Jungle' and whatnot," he said. "Then I hook up with Guns N’ Roses , so now, I've played all those songs for the last two years. So I'm sort of like, ‘Okay, we don't have to do any more Guns N’ Roses songs.' We have enough to do.”

In a separate interview, he compared the experience of playing stadiums with GNR to playing clubs with his solo band. “Normally, I would say that I like to play smaller venues as opposed to stadiums, but this last Guns tour has proved to me that you can make a stadium into a much more personal events, if the people really fucking dig you,” he noted, “I’m looking forward to going in and doing these little theaters with the Conspirators because it’s just going to be fucking fun. It’s very raw and everybody’s on a small stage – it’s just primal.”

Slash plays a second preview night at the Whisky tonight before the first official tour show takes place at the same venue tomorrow. He remains on the road until March 15, 2019.

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, 9/11/18, Whisky A Go Go, West Hollywood, Calif.

1. “Avalon”

2. “Halo”

3. “Standing in the Sun”

4. “Ghost”

5. “Back from Cali”

6. “Wicked Stone”

7. “Mind Your Manners”

8. “Bent to Fly”

9. “You're a Lie”

10. “Beneath the Savage Sun”

11. “The Dissident”

12. “Doctor Alibi”

13. “My Antidote”

14. “Rocket Queen”

15. “Starlight”

16. “Serve You Right”

17. “Driving Rain”

18. “World on Fire”

Encore:

19. “Sucker Train Blues”

20. “By the Sword”

21. “The Call of the Wild”

22. “Anastasia”