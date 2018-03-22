Slash Is Recording a New Solo Album

Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators are in the process of recording their third album. According to a press release we received, there is neither a title yet nor do we have an exact release date other than the knowledge that it is expected in the fall.

He shared the above photo with him and the band in the studio with producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette, who also helmed Slash's last effort, 2014's World on Fire . In addition to Kennedy as vocalist, the Conspirators consist of guitarist Frank Sidoris, bassist Todd Kerns and drummer Brent Fitz.

“I'm excited about the new stuff we put together for this next record; it's got some cool songs and it's got a great live feel.” Slash said. "I've been working with Myles, Brent and Todd for about eight years now. It's been an amazing ride so far; as a band we continue to get better which is great. With the addition of Frank since the World on Fire tour, I feel we have hit a great, creative stride which I definitely think shows on this next record.”

They plan to announce a full North American tour to coincide with the new record, but Slash acknowledged that he remains committed to his work in Guns N' Roses . “Guns N’ Roses will be headlining European festivals this summer," he continued, "it’s going to be a 110% performance and a huge blast. I love doing European fests and this is the first time we’ve done any proper festivals over there on the ‘Not in This Lifetime Tour.' It’s indescribable to explain these shows. I’m looking over and seeing Axl [Rose] , Duff [McKagan] and Dizzy [Reed] whom I’ve known forever, but it also feels like an entirely new experience with Richard [Fortes], Frank [Ferrer] and Melissa [Reese] . It’s like being in a new band, except there’s a chemistry that is established from days of old, so it’s a natural thing that’s always been there.”