SKYWARN Class Teaches You To Be A Storm Spotter
The Leonardsville FD is hosting a SkyWarn class to teach you what to look for when storms are coming.
The class is free and will be held on Saturday, November 17 from 4 - 6 p.m. at the Leonardsville Fire hall on Mill Street.
During the 2-hour class you'll learn:
- Basics of storm development
- Fundamentals of storm structure
- Identifying potential severe weather features
- Information to report & how to report information
- Basic severe weather safety
- How dual polarization radar works
- About flooding, flash flooding, and landslides
For more information and to register go to weather.gov/bgm, click on SKYWARN (Weather Spotters) Winter Training schedule or call 315-525-7165.