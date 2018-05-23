The New ‘Skyscraper’ Trailer Is Out of Its Damn Mind
The new Mission: Impossible may not be this summer’s action movie with the most insane stunts. That title might be given to Skyscraper, which finds a one-legged Dwayne Johnson attempting to rescue his family from a burning building that just so happens to be the tallest skyscraper in the world. Piece of cake!
The Super Bowl trailer for Skyscraper was so nutty, I figured Universal must have teased all of the film’s biggest set pieces to promote it. What else could there be? As it turns out, a heck of a lot, and the film’s newest trailer isn’t just crazy, it’s out of it’s damn mind. We get to see The Rock climb up the giant metal super crane he’s seen leaping off of in the poster. Then he jumps out of a window of the 3500-foot building, but there’s one problem – he tied a rope to his prosthetic leg, which nearly gets ripped off. And then, he breaks the elevator so his wife (Neve Campbell) and son drop a bajillion feet in free fall. This can’t end well.
Here’s the official synopsis:
Global icon Dwayne Johnson leads the cast of Legendary’s Skyscraper as former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Sawyer, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building…above the fire line.
Skyscraper looks like one heck of a wild ride that I can’t wait to have in my eyeballs. Plus, Campbell gets to stab some a henchman with a knife. Watch out Tom Cruise, The Rock is comin’ for ya. Skyscraper hits theaters July 13.
