The New ‘Skyscraper’ Trailer Is Out of Its Damn Mind

The new Mission: Impossible may not be this summer’s action movie with the most insane stunts. That title might be given to Skyscraper , which finds a one-legged Dwayne Johnson attempting to rescue his family from a burning building that just so happens to be the tallest skyscraper in the world. Piece of cake!

The Super Bowl trailer for Skyscraper was so nutty, I figured Universal must have teased all of the film’s biggest set pieces to promote it. What else could there be? As it turns out, a heck of a lot, and the film’s newest trailer isn’t just crazy, it’s out of it’s damn mind. We get to see The Rock climb up the giant metal super crane he’s seen leaping off of in the poster. Then he jumps out of a window of the 3500-foot building, but there’s one problem – he tied a rope to his prosthetic leg, which nearly gets ripped off. And then, he breaks the elevator so his wife (Neve Campbell) and son drop a bajillion feet in free fall. This can’t end well.