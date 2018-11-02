The Utica Fire Department is investigating the cause of a structure fire that is responsible for displacing a family of six.

According to Utica Fire, the call came in just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday and upon arrival saw smoke coming from the two-story apartment complex at Six Nations Apartment.

The American Red Cross provided immediate assistance to the family that included three children ages 3, 6 and 9.

They will continue to be available in the coming days to help navigate the road to recovery and the fire is still being investigated.