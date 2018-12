Comedian Sinbad is making his way out of the 90's and straight into Central New York this March.

Sinbad will be coming to the Turning Stone Resort Casino to perform his unique style of stand-up comedy on Friday, March 8 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and range in price from $54 to $70, and are available at the Turning stone box office .

Do you remember Sinbad from his show, stand-up specials or movies like Jingle All The Way ?