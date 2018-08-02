Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is in Utica for a limited time enrolling travelers in a pre-check program that will help get you through the airport screening process quicker.

This a great way to save time at the airport especially if you do a lot of traveling. The AAA office at 409 Court St. in Utica is hosting TSA enrolment in a mobil RV until August 7, 2018, for low-risk travelers. It's a 5-year membership for $85.00, that allows you to hurry through security without removing your shoes, belt, and jacket, unpacking your laptop, and more. In July 2018, 94% of members waited less than 5 minutes during the scerning process.

TSA Pre-Check is available at more than 200 airports including these in NYS :

Albany International Airport

Buffalo Niagara International Airport



Greater Rochester International Airport



John F. Kennedy International Airport



LaGuardia Airport



Long Island MacArthur Airport



Syracuse Hancock International Airport

Westchester County Airport

To enroll, you must bring a government-issued photo ID with proof of US citizenship like a passport or birth certificate (name on documents must match exactly) and complete a 10-minute fingerprinting process. Once approved, you'll receive a KTN known traveler number and have access to TSA PreCheck expedited airport security lines for five years for the cost of $85 at $17 per year.

TSA pre-check will be at the AAA office located at 409 Court St. in Utica from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-5 p.m. the rest of the week and Monday. On Tuesday, Aug. 7, they will be there from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

