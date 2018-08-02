Sign Up In Utica For TSA PreCheck Program That Gets You Through Airport Screening Fast
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is in Utica for a limited time enrolling travelers in a pre-check program that will help get you through the airport screening process quicker.
This a great way to save time at the airport especially if you do a lot of traveling. The AAA office at 409 Court St. in Utica is hosting TSA enrolment in a mobil RV until August 7, 2018, for low-risk travelers. It's a 5-year membership for $85.00, that allows you to hurry through security without removing your shoes, belt, and jacket, unpacking your laptop, and more. In July 2018, 94% of members waited less than 5 minutes during the scerning process.
TSA Pre-Check is available at more than 200 airports including these in NYS:
To enroll, you must bring a government-issued photo ID with proof of US citizenship like a passport or birth certificate (name on documents must match exactly) and complete a 10-minute fingerprinting process. Once approved, you'll receive a KTN known traveler number and have access to TSA PreCheck expedited airport security lines for five years for the cost of $85 at $17 per year.
TSA pre-check will be at the AAA office located at 409 Court St. in Utica from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-5 p.m. the rest of the week and Monday. On Tuesday, Aug. 7, they will be there from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
