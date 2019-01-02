Should We Change the Official New York State Song?

A Democrat from Montana is pushing for an official rock song for his home state. A hit called "Hippy Hippy Shake" was written by a Montanan while he was still in high school. The proposal was introduced recently to the state legislature with a lyric from the song: "WHEREAS Montanans shake it to the left and shake it to the right and do everything with all their might."

Meanwhile, here in the Empire State..."I Love New York," from the famous ad campaign, was adopted in 1977 by New York as the official state song. I think we can and should do better. Not that there's anything really WRONG with "I Love New York." It just feels a bit...outdated. Plus, we have so many other great options.

New York, New York. The song essentially owned by Frank Sinatra is still played over the P.A. system following every baseball game at Yankee Stadium.

New York State of Mind. The masterful lyrics and piano from Billy Joel capture the spirit of New York.

Back in the New York Groove. The version by Ace Frehley from KISS features one of the most infectious beats in rock & roll, thanks in part to the percussion of one-time Late Night with David Letterman drummer Anton Fig.

Empire State of Mind. The copious lyrics to the opus by Alicia Keys read like a novel. The only down side is the use of the N-word.

My snarky Facebook Friends also nominated ACDC's "Hells Bells," along with "Taxman" by the Beatles, and the "So Long, Farewell" song from The Sound of Music . What song do you think should be our official state song?