The sport is known as stand up paddleboarding (SUP for short), it's one of the fastest growing activities on the water, and is being taken to a whole new level.

SUP is all the rage, and now that you bought your board it's time to upgrade to the new night glow board. L.L.Bean offers a Night Glow SUP Tour, but I doubt you'll make a special trip to Maine to take it, although, it would be awesome to have some local classes. The point is these boards with waterproof lighting are for sale online for you to use in CNY .

The SUP glow lights allow paddlers to see all types of fish when in shallow water and keep track of those around you at night. Boards are equipped with waterproof LED lighting that makes for a glowing display and takes paddling to a whole new level!

If SUP is not for you, there's also Kayak Underwater Lighting Systems available. Imagine that on the Crystal Clear Kayaks at Green Lake State Park .