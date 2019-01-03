Should CNY Copy New York City’s Ban on Single-Use Styrofoam?

One of the many new laws going into effect in New York is a ban on single-use Styrofoam in New York City. Should CNY pass a similar law?

Single-use Styrofoam is everywhere - you use it once, throw it away...and some estimates say it could lay around in a landfill for nearly 1 million years if it's not exposed to sunlight. As Styrofoam breaks down into small pieces, it can get into waterways - poisoning wildlife.

In 2014, NYC trash collectors say they collected approximately 28,500 tons of expanded polystyrene (EPS) and Styrofoam and estimates that approximately 90 percent of that is from single-use food service products like cups, trays and containers.

Now, NYC has enacted a ban on single-use EPS and styrofoam, including packing peanuts - and beginning in July - will issue fines to businesses and restaurants that continue to use the product.

The ban will affect Styrofoam coffee cups, take-out and to-go containers, and other items like foam bowls for ice cream. Of course, restaurants are opposed to the change because Styrofoam and EPS products are relatively cheap in the short term. Legislators, however, felt the long-term cost to the environment was too great.

Do you think Central New York should implement a similar ban? We're close to several major watersheds and waterways, and the cost of disposing of all the foam waste is significant as well.

What do you think? Let us know by commenting on Facebook, or sending an email to beth@lite987.com