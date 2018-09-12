Should Central New York Schools Have A Paddle Policy?

In a story that seems out of the 1950's, a Georgia school sent home consent forms where a third of parents gave consent to paddle their child. Would this ever come back in New York?

WDBJ is reporting that Georgia School for Innovation and the Classics , a K through 9 charter school, is bringing back paddling students as a form of discipline. Parents got a "consent to paddle form" asking them if they're okay with administrators hitting their child with a wooden paddle.

“In this school, we take discipline very seriously,” said Jody Boulineau, Superintendent of GSIC. "There was a time where corporal punishment was kind of the norm in school and you didn't have the problems that you have,” the Superintendent said."

So..... what if your child's school here in Central New York sent these forms home? Would you sign them, or fight them?