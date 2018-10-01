Sherrill Student Karina Ornelas is the Kinney Kid of The Month

One Sherrill student made such an impression on her teacher that her teacher, Mrs. Evans, decided to nominate her as the Kinney Kid of The Month.

Karina Ornelas is 11-years-old. Karina obviously made a huge impression on her teacher, Michelle Evans. Here's what Michelle had to say about Karina:

Karina was my student last year and is one of the hardest working kids I have ever taught. She struggled some with reading but never gave up and ending up making huge improvements by the end of the year. She came in every day with a smile on her face and was always a great friend to everyone in the class. I teach in a tough school and she was sometimes the reason I got up and went to work. She is such a special girl and so deserving of this recognition.

It's safe to say, if you're the reason your teacher gets up every day, you're doing something very right.

Congratulations to Karina! She's our Kinney Kid of The Month , and the winner of a $200 gift card to Kinney Drugs .

If you have a child you'd like to nominate as the Kinney Kid of The Month, just go to Lite987.com and click on Kid of The Month . We pick a new child every month.