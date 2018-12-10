Sheriff’s Office: VVS Threat Not Credible

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office received a third party report this morning of a potentially threatening post on a social media site from a student in the Vernon Verona Sherrill School District.

School officials were notified and an investigation determined that the threat was not credible.

Officials say the individual accused of posting the threat on Snapchat will not be at school today.

In an effort to minimize community concerns the Sheriff's Office has increased their visibility in and around the school and continues to speak with school officials.

If anyone has any questions or concerns they are asked call the Sheriff’s Office.