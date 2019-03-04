Sheriff’s Office Looking For Hit-And-Run Suspect In Vernon

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help to identify a vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-incident in the Town of Vernon.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene of the incident on State Route 26 at the intersection of Cooper Street just before 2 a.m. on Monday.

Authorities say, an investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle in question was traveling southbound and crossed over to the northbound lane. He then struck a tree, utility pole and then a residence located at the southeast corner of the intersection.

Deputies say, the vehicle then fled the scene south on State Route 26. Deputies believe the vehicle to be a 2003-2007 Chevy Silverado, possibly tan in color. The vehicle will be missing the lower front-center bumper and both fog lights. Investigators believe the vehicle is also missing part of the driver side head light and driver side mirror.

If you have any information regarding this incident you are asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (315) 765-2755.