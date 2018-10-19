The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is still looking into a non-credible threat that was made Thursday at New York Mills High School.

According to Sheriff Maciol, deputies were on scene at the school yesterday afternoon investigating and working with school officials to get to the bottom of the threat they say appears to have been made by a young student.

There is no immediate threat to any of the students at the school or general public and deputies interviewed a juvenile of interest.

More details will be released as they become available.