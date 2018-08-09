Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Crash In Westmoreland

Oneida County Sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a three-car accident in Westmoreland that includes one fatality.

The crash happened at about 10:45 this morning at the intersection of Route 233 and Sutliff Road.

The Sheriff's Office says the investigation is continuing and more details will be released at a later time.

As a result of the accident, Route 233 is closed in both directions between Evans Road and Dix Road. Sutliff Road is also closed.

The State DOT says it's not known when the roads will re-open.