Sharon Osbourne revealed she had drugged husband Ozzy Osbourne to discover all the details about his extramarital affairs, and said she had remained with him because she loved him – but also because she didn’t think anyone else would want her.

The couple briefly split in 2016 when his relationship with mistress Michelle Pugh came to light. Ozzy later admitted he was having multiple affairs and sought treatment for sex addiction, and Sharon returned to him, while admitting she wasn’t sure if she could ever trust him again.

“I was a broken woman,” She told the Sun in a new interview. “He sent me an email that was meant for one of his women. Then he took his sleeping pills. I put an extra two in his drink ... and asked him everything, and everything came out. He would have never told me the truth, ever. He was ashamed, afraid. I knew how long. I knew who it was. I knew what he was thinking and then, you know, you leave. Ozzy told me it was over with this woman and I believed him. Then, six months later, I found out it wasn’t and there were others.”

She added that she didn't trust him. "I worry about that," she admitted. "I don’t trust him as far as I can throw him. Nothing in the world hurts like infidelity. Nothing.”

Sharon went on to note that she thought "nobody is going to want to ask me out. Who would ask me out? A big-mouth older woman? This is as good as it gets and I love him. He’s my husband and I have to take care of him and you just become this woman that takes care of this person and this is my life. This is what I do.”

She recently said she was writing a book about “infidelity and what it does to you” along with a movie about her early years with Ozzy, who was managed by her father, Don Arden, before she took over.

“It starts the day we meet and will focus on how our lives were totally different but very similar in many ways,” she said. “I was brought up by a powerful, successful father, and Ozzy was brought up extremely poor and somewhat abused.” She called it a “tearjerker." "It’s not going to be a sex-and-drugs movie at all," she said. "Ozzy is so much more than that. I would hate to be a cliche.”